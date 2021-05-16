CLOSE
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program serves North Carolina families whose household incomes do not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income for the county where they live, and are obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling and meet both of the following conditions:
- Financial Assistance Eligibility
- Has either qualified for unemployment benefits;
- Experienced a reduction in household income;
- Incurred significant costs, or
- Experienced other financial hardship
All of the above must be directly or indirectly, as a result of the COVID-19 emergency
- Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, by providing documentation of total past due amounts such as a past due utility, rent, or eviction notice, or documentation of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions
*A valid email address is required to register for this program.
Details About The Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program was originally published on foxync.com