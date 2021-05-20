Shaw’s Soccer Teams & Raleigh Parks Offering Youth Clinics

CLOSE
Raleigh Parks and the Shaw University Men’s & Women’s Soccer teams will be offering free spring soccer clinics for youth ages 5-7 years old who are interested in learning introductory skills, soccer techniques, and playing small scrimmage games!
Clinics are being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays for two weeks in May (18, 20, 25, and 27). Each participant must wear sneakers (turf shoes if possible but not required), comfortable clothing to play soccer and bring a water bottle required for each clinic. The clinics are designed for soccer skill development and also to encourage youth to have fun, cultivate friendships and encourage a love of the game. REGISTER HERE
