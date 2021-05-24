Kylie Jenner Squashes Rumor She’s Back With Travis Scott In Open Relationship

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Piecing together the love lives of celebrities can sometimes be hit or miss, especially for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. The two were rumored to have gotten back together but in an unconventional way.

Complex reported that TMZ claimed Scott & Jenner rekindled their relationship but left it open to date other people. For clarity, this would make their non-exclusive union an open relationship.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper has allegedly enjoyed his bachelor lifestyle since their break up in 2019 but felt called to reconnect with his billionaire baby’s mother for the sake of family. The duo celebrated Scott’s birthday in Miami together and enjoyed a triple date with the Biebers and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on another occasion.

The anonymous source who supplied the story capitalized on the couple’s newsworthy family trip to Disneyland with their daughter, Stormi.

It turns out that the story is nothing but cap. Jenner cleared up the rumor on Twitter with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article and tweeted, “you guys really just make up anything.”

The headline read, “Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott ‘rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)’…less than two years after split.”

Jenner continued in a separate tweet, “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

A fan called out that TMZ first reported the rumor, in which Jenner replied, “I just saw this but yes tmz too lol.”

