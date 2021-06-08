Need Transportation To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?

CLOSE
Call your local transit agency for a free ride to your vaccine appointment. They serve all 100 North Carolina counties. Free Lyft rides are available in some cities though RIDE UNITED NC: call 844-771-RIDE (se habla español). Lyft will cover up to $15 and Uber will cover up to $25 each way for select vaccination sites.
Need the vaccine to come to you?
Check our list of vaccine providers who offer in-home service for those who are homebound.
