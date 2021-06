Artist Call: Public Art on Fayetteville Street Kiosks

Project Overview

Summary

The City of Raleigh Department of Transportation in partnership with the Office of Emergency Management and Special Events and the Raleigh Arts Office invites artists to submit artwork for an artwork display on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

in downtown Raleigh. Artists do not need to create a brand new artwork but are instead encouraged to submit previous artwork from their portfolio.

from their portfolio. Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium

Nine artists will be selected to have their artwork displayed

will be selected to have their artwork displayed Applications must be submitted by 10 a.m. on June 21, 2021 .

. Read the full artist call , including information about the selection process

, including information about the selection process Apply online

Eligibility

Eligibility is open to artists, 18 years of age or older, residing, working, exhibiting or attending school in the Triangle Area .

. City of Raleigh staff are also welcome to apply, but they will not be able to collect the $500 honorarium due to City policy.

Project Details

The City of Raleigh is looking to spruce up news publication kiosks on Fayetteville street and to provide an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent.

The City will install nine large metal panels along Fayetteville Street which will display local artwork. The artwork will remain installed for at least one year. The artwork will be high-visibility.

Technical Requirements

If selected, artists will be responsible for providing their design in a high resolution and large scale digital format. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide feedback to the nine selected artists.

The artwork will be printed directly on metal panels. Those panels will then be bolted to the existing kiosks.

The artwork will be printed at 150 PPI @ 100% scale (300 PPI @ 50% scale, etc.)

(300 PPI @ 50% scale, etc.) Please use these dimensions: 61 inches tall x 106.5 inches wide, which accounts for a 1-inch bleed in all directions. Finished panels will be 59 h x 104.5 w.

wide, which accounts for a 1-inch bleed in all directions. Finished panels will be 59 h x 104.5 w. The file size should be around 50 MB or less . If you are having trouble with a large file, please reach out for assistance.

. If you are having trouble with a large file, please reach out for assistance. Work in Adobe CMYK color mode for best results

Please submit as PDF, EPS, TIFF, JPEG, or AI (listed here by preference)

If working with layers, please flatten the image before submitting, and convert all text to outlines (to avoid missing fonts)

Artists should keep in mind passenger and vehicle visibility requirements when creating their designs. Avoid the use of artwork elements that look like traffic signs or signals (for example arrows, red octagons, etc).

Text and letters are permitted when used as part of the overall design.

Artists can include their signature and a hashtag (but no websites or social media handles)

Design proposals and their copyright will belong to the artists. The City of Raleigh reserves the right to use images of the designs and for review and project promotional purposes.