Jada Pinkett-Smith Shares A Poem From Tupac Shakur Wrote To Her While in Jail: Lost Soulz {VIDEO}

As many know, Tupac Amaru Shakur and Jada Pinkett-Smith had a friendship that we will never all the details, but when know it was strong. Pinkett-Smith took to Instagram with a message to the late rapper, wishing him what would have been his “Happy 50th Birthday”, while sharing one of the many letters/poems she alluded to him writing her over the years.
In this particular one, she mentions that he wrote it to her while in Rikers Correctional Center, when Pac was sentenced on January 17, 1995, facing a prison term of up to seven years in prison, awaiting his sentencing.
Pinkett-Smith captions her post, “As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before. Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! I got next.”
Going down memory lane, she shares a poem Pac wrote called Lost Soulz, that was never published. She says, “I don’t think he would’ve minded that I share this with you guys.” The rapper was known for his poetic skill, as you can hear in the one Jada Pinkett-Smith shares.
Lost Soulz
By T.Shakur
Some say nothing gold can last forever.
And 2 believe this I need no proof.
I have witnessed all that was pure in me
Be changed by the evil men can do.
The innocence possed by children
Once lived inside my soul
But surviving years with criminal peers
has turned my warm heart to cold
I use 2 dream and fantasize
but now I’m scared to sleep
petrified, not to live or die
but to awaken and still be me
It is true that nothing gold can last
we will all one day see death
when the purest of hearts are torn apart
LOST SOULS are all what’s left
Down on my knees, I beg of God
to save me from the fate
Let me live to see what was gold in me
Before it is all too late.
Yours, Tupac A. Shakur