Celebrate July 4th In Durham!!

Celebrate patriotism and civic pride with Durham Parks and Recreation and the Durham Bulls! Attend the baseball game and enjoy a dynamic fireworks show following the game.
July 4th Celebration
Sunday, July 4, 2021
6:05 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Durham Bulls vs. Gwinnett Stripers
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 919-956-BULL.
There are no capacity restrictions or social distancing requirements in place at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Masks are encouraged for non-vaccinated fans.
Fireworks Show
Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning based on availability for those that would like to view the fireworks show from inside the ballpark. Please note, viewing areas are limited outside of the ballpark. Purchasing tickets to the game is strongly encouraged and ensures a spot inside the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to watch the fireworks. For day of questions about the fireworks show, please call 919-956-BULL.
Additional Viewing Areas
Viewing sites outside of the ballpark include: The grassy area behind Diamond View 3, Burt’s Bees – outside of the North Deck, and Tobacco Road Sports Café.
Important Information
- Tailgating and/or alcohol is prohibited in the parking decks
- No watching fireworks from the parking decks
- No stopping or illegal parking on public streets or highways
La La Anthony's Fashion Evolution Over The Years
La La Anthony's Fashion Evolution Over The Years
1. LaLa Anthony at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2004Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. La La Anthony at the 3rd Annual Pre BET Awards Celebration, 2010Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. LaLa Anthony at ESPN's The Magazine's Body Event, 2010Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. LaLa Anthony at the Black Girls Rock Event, 2012Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. LaLa Anthony at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala, 2014Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. LaLa Anthony spotted in New York, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. La La Anthony at the "Power" Final Season Premiere, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. La La Anthony at the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party, 2020Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. La La Anthony at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival - Casino Night: TV Shows Night, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. La La Anthony at the amfAR Gala, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
La La Anthony's Fashion Evolution Over The Years
[caption id="attachment_3394802" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] From MTV VJ to Hollywood superstar, La La Anthony's career has evolved over the years. The Power actress went from being the woman who interviewed celebrities on the red carpet, to the actress serving high fashion looks on the step and repeat of some of today's most exclusive events. When it comes to fashion, LaLa has positioned herself as a stylish star to watch. As her career grew, so did her taste in designer clothing. With best friends like Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Kim Kardashian, LaLa learned a thing or two about wearing pieces that would land her on the best dressed lists. Lately, the actress has been serving curves on a platter in her bikini pics. Today La La turns 39. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a walk down memory lane. Here's a glimpse of her style evolution.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Celebrate July 4th In Durham!! was originally published on foxync.com