Check Out This Affordable Housing Search Class

Looking for a house you can afford? This virtual class might be helpful. Click here.

Our Affordable Housing Search Class is designed to teach tips and tricks on finding housing you can afford. Join us Wednesday, July 21st at 6:30 PM. Registration closes today: bit.ly/3glPS1Q

