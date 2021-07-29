K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We don’t call her Bad Gal Ri Ri for nothing! Rihanna and hey boyfriend A$AP Rocky gave Black Barbie and Ken vibes during a night out in Miami. The stylish couple was spotted hand-in-hand leaving a dinner date.

Rihanna showed off her toned legs in a pair of Fenty denim panties, Givenchy sandals, a vintage Fendi purse, and an oversized flame print blouse. Her beau rocked an Undercover Lab t-shirt, AWGE pants, Vans sneakers, and a zip hoodie.

I won’t be surprised if I see women wearing denim undies during all of August and some of September, thanks to Rihanna. The trendsetter caused women to rock doobies with rhinestone hair clips back in 2013 after she graced the red carpet of the American Music Awards in the wrapped hairstyle. She’s been inspiring women to follow her style since she hit the music scene. With that type of influence, it’s no wonder her Fenty brand is so successful.

Just yesterday, Rihanna announced her latest business venture, Fenty Parfum. Not only does she have an award-winning beauty brand on her hands along with a size-inclusive intimates brand, she is extending her franchise to cover hair and athleisure. The serial entrepreneur will soon dominate both the beauty and fashion industries.

It looks like Rihanna is winning in her love life as well as her career. Now about that album, sis. Can we have some music?

Rihanna Makes Denim Panties A Look During Her Date With A$AP Rocky

