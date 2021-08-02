Durham Health Department Changing COVID Vaccine Clinic Hours

CLOSE
The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) will modify its COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic hours beginning August 2, 2021. This change will affect only the vaccination services at the DCoDPH vaccination clinic, located within the Health and Human Services Building at 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701. The new clinic hours will be as follows:
- Mondays, 9:00AM-4:00PM
- Tuesdays, 9:00AM-6:00PM
- Wednesdays, 9:00AM-4:00PM
- Closed Thursdays-Fridays
- Closed weekends
Vaccinations will continue to be available by appointment and walk-ins. DCoDPH will also continue to offer community vaccination events on Thursdays, Fridays, and weekends. Upcoming DCoDPH vaccination events can be found online at dcopublichealth.org/vaccineevents.
Until these changes are put into effect beginning August 2, vaccinations will continue to be available by appointment or walk-ins on the existing schedule of Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 9:00AM-4:00PM; and Tuesdays, 9:00AM-6:00PM. To make an appointment, call (919) 560-HELP (4357). First and second-dose vaccinations are also available without appointments.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations at DCoDPH, visit dcopublichealth.org/COVIDvaccines.
