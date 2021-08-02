The 411 on Spirit Airlines Delays and Cancellations [VIDEO]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

You ever heard that saying when you buy cheap you get cheated? Well, people typically fly Spirit Airlines because they can get some really great travel rates, however, Spirit had a problem this past weekend that seems to have spiraled out of control and the delays and cancellations have resulted in passengers being stranded and/or waiting in line for what some say is 4 hours only to be told their flight is canceled. Rumor has it, as videos have been going viral all over social media, of the crowds in airports, that Spirit staff had gone on strike, but Spirit is denying it, only saying the flight cancellations are due to weather and unspecified operational challenges, and that they are working to fix the problem.

Some passengers are saying that they have been stranded at the airport for hours on end with no explanation and no refund. Even crazier as COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again Spirit customers in airports across the country are huddled up in airports without room for social distancing.

