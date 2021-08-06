PNC Arena Is Hiring 500+ Part-Time Workers

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Looking for a fun part-time job? In need of some extra money? PNC Arena wants YOU on our team! Visit the PNC Arena Hiring Event on Thursday, August 12, 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Please enter through the West Entrance.

More than 500 openings are available, including the following positions:

Catering Service

Changeover Crew

Cooks & Concessions

Event Security

Parking Attendants

Stand Leaders

Ushers

…and more!

To view all open positions and apply online, visit the Employment page. Note: online application is not required to attend the job fair. The event is free to attend.

Our Event Staff are an integral part of running successful events at PNC Arena. Working here means you are part of a dynamic atmosphere with team-like camaraderie! Benefits include competitive pay, flexible scheduling, complimentary parking for all events, discounted Carolina Hurricanes tickets and merchandise, and more.

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time 1. The Tan Suit Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Basketball Swag Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Stylish Dad Of A Paw Baby Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Golfer's Chic Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Confidence Is Fly Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Classic With A Modern Accent Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Michelle Obama Approved Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Royalty Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. You See This Coat Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Bow Tie Fly Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time 10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time [caption id="attachment_3176984" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] This just might be a national holiday. Our beloved Forever POTUS turns 60 years old today. I don't know about you, but as a result of Barack Obama's two terms in the White House, my life has changed. Because of his tenure, Black Americans across the globe were able to dream like they've never dreamed before. Goals that once felt unattainable, became possible. Now, young boys and girls can vision themselves as the future president because they were able to experience the first Black president in American history. Beyond being Black, Barack Obama is just a cool, smooth man. If you looked up "too much sauce" in the dictionary, he would be there giving a sultry, Leo smize. Mr. Barack Obama has charm, grace, class, and a sense of humor. He reminds me of the popular kid from high school that was the captain of every sports team, graduated at the top of his class, and dated the beautiful student body president. During Barack Obama's eight years in the White House, we got to see a side of him that most presidents don't exhibit. He kissed the babies, he went on the talk shows, he danced, he laughed, and he also made changes that benefited the American people. He was so good that in 2018 he was voted the best president of our lifetime. In honor of our Forever POTUS' 60th birthday, we're giving you 10 times Barack Obama was the flyest President of all time.

PNC Arena Is Hiring 500+ Part-Time Workers was originally published on foxync.com