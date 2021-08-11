Heat Advisory Today And Shelters Available

CLOSE
Today and tomorrow (Wed. & Thurs.) will both feature heat indexes between 105-107 degrees so a heat advisory has been issued for most of the listening area.
On Wednesday Wake, Durham, Chatham, Cumberland, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties are under an advisory advisory beginning at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Source: WRAL.com
Officials say to prevent heat exhaustion, you should:
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Stay out of the sun
- Don’t leave young children or pets inside hot cars
- Wear loose-fitting clothes
- Reduce outdoor work as much as possible
Wake County will open cooling stations Wednesday through Friday, offering shelter between 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. at:
- Wake County Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
- Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina
