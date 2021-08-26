Durham Hospitality Job Fair On August 31st

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After a successful food and beverage job fair in July, Discover Durham is partnering with the Durham Convention Center to host a larger hospitality job fair. With expanded pandemic unemployment benefits set to end on Sept. 4, this event offers our local jobseekers an opportunity to learn more about the robust employment opportunities available in a range of Durham’s accommodations, attractions, and food & beverage establishments. MORE DETAILS HERE

No pre-registration required, event is free and open to the public. Masks required.

40+ employers participating

Full-time and part-time jobs available for a variety of positions

Many employers offering living wages, paid time off, and/or health care benefits

Entry-level positions available, no experience required to attend

Opportunities for onsite interviews with hiring managers

Employment resources and resume printing offered onsite through NCWorks and the Durham Workforce Development Board

Free parking at the Durham Centre Parking Garage, must bring your parking ticket to the event for validation!

Network with the following Durham hospitality businesses:

Alley Twenty Six

Aloft Durham Downtown

Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken

Beyu Caffe

Blue Corn Cafe

Bocci Trattoria & Pizzeria

Boricua Soul

Bull City Burger and Brewery/Pompieri Pizza/Bull City Solera and Taproom

California Pizza Kitchen

Carolina Theatre

Dead Broke Horse Farm

DPAC

Duke Regional Hospital

Durham Bulls Baseball Club

Durham Convention Center

The Durham Hotel

Durham Marriott City Center

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

Giorgios Hospitality Group

GrubDurham/Nosh

Hilton Durham near Duke University

Indulge Catering, LLC

Jimmy John’s

Local 22 Kitchen & Bar

Luna Rotisserie

Marco’s 530 Italian and Asian Pasta House

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Parker and Otis

Pie Pushers

Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services

Sheraton Imperial Hotel

Springhill Suites Durham City View

Suite Four

Summit Hospitality

Unscripted Hotel

Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club

Zambrero

Zweli’s Inc.

Additionally, The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Durham Convention Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. If you’re interested in donating blood before you attend the job fair, you can schedule a donation appointment here.

Join us on Tuesday, August 31 from 2-5 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center to apply for jobs in Durham’s local hospitality industry!

Durham Hospitality Job Fair On August 31st was originally published on foxync.com

