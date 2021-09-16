K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Kanye West and Drake have released their highly anticipated albums of 2021, Meek Mill feels that it’s his time to shine and has announced the release of his next project.

On Tuesday (September 15), the Philadelphia representative took to social media to announce that his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, would be dropping as soon as October 1 and shared the album cover in the announcement. Created by renowned artist Nina Chanel Abney, the provocative and original artwork features nudity, cars, dirt bikes, and a chessboard amongst other interesting images.

The album features some of Mill’s recent work including “Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Durk & Lil Baby)” and “Blue Notes 2 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert).”

Expensive Pain is available for pre-order HERE. Meek’s last proper album was late 2018’s “Championships.”

Are you looking forward to Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meek Mill Announces New Album ‘Expensive Pain’, Cover Art By Nina Chanel Abney was originally published on hiphopwired.com

