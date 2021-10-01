Meek Mill delivered the album of his career with 2018’s Championships. Now the Philly Dreamchaser has released Expensive Pain, his fifth studio effort with guest appearances from Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Houston’s own Vory, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

“I think this is probably one of my favorite albums where I express myself,” Meek said of Expensive Pain while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I actually said expensive pain on a song with Uzi when we was in a booth rapping. I said, ‘You ain’t rich, your stash can’t pay my drug bill.’ Basically we smoke a lot of weed and stuff like that, and I was playing it for Brent Faiyaz one day in the studio, he heard me say that, he was like, ‘That bar hot.’ He was like, ‘That’s a fire word, expensive pain.’ He was like, ‘That should be an album title.’ And I start thinking about it and then I stuck with it.”

The album’s artwork was painted by the artist Nina Chanel Abney and had spotlight placements on boats in Miami, billboards in Times Square and on the sides of trains in Atlanta.

The arrival of Expensive Pain comes after 2018’s Championships not only gave Meek another No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart but also earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Lil Durk and Lil Baby join Meek for “Sharing Locations,” Uzi appears on “Blue Notes 2,” the sequel to 2016’s “Blue Notes” from his Dreamchasers 4 mixtape and tribute songs to the late Lil Snupe and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Listen to Meek Mill’s new album Expensive Pain below.

RELATED: Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice Reform in Virginia

RELATED: Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]

RELATED: Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals to “Pain Away”

Meek Mill Follows Up ‘Championships’ With ‘Expensive Pain’ Feat. Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On K97.5: