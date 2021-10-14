Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating

Looks like the kids will be able to go Trick Or Treating again this year! Last year experts said it was too risky but since the Pfizer vaccine is currently available for anyone ages 12 and up they’ve updated the guidelines.
According to Dr. Fauci, vaccinated families should go out and enjoy Halloween again!
“I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there and enjoy it,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert stated before adding that Halloween is a “very important part of the year for children.”
