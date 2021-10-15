Surprise! Eve Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child: ‘You All Know How Long We’ve Been Waiting For This Blessing!’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order to rapper Eve who just revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child!

In an Instagram post shared today (October 15), the 42-year-old announced the news by showing off her growing baby bump. Wearing an all-black look, she captioned the photo, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022 .”

Check out the sweet pregnancy announcement below.

Many of the entertainer’s famous friends relished the good news and shared their well wishes in the comment section of the post. “Congrats Queen we’re the God parents ,” Eve’s Ruff Ryders groupmate, Swizz Beatz, said of him and his wife, Alicia Keys. While singer Brandy wrote, “FavEve @therealeve.”

Eve and her hubby, Maximillion Cooper, 49, tied the knot back in June 2014 after they had been dating for four years. The entrepreneur has four children from his previous marriage and is now very excited to welcome his fifth with Eve. “Very excited to share this news,” the proud papa wrote on Instagram after resharing the photos that Eve posted. “We have a lil human on the way!”

And it looks like Eve and her hubby already have this parenting thing down, as Eve previously gushed to Us Weekly that one of the reasons she even fell in love with Cooper in the first place was because he’s such a great dad. “One thing that made me fall in love with my husband is that he’s such a good dad. I think I just kind of follow his lead. That was something I’ve admired about him and it just helps.”

So sweet! Congratulations to the happy couple!

