Fall Festival at John Chavis Memorial Park

Come if you dare for two days filled with treats, arts & crafts, music, food trucks, games, vendors, and more. Come for one day or both! Fall in love with John Chavis Memorial Park fall festivities. Wear your costumes and smiling faces!
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:30–8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover
Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover
