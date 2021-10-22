K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Even with heads like Dave Chappelle coming to his aid, DaBaby might still be on the canceled list for the time being but that isn’t slowing up his grind as he’s still out here talking that ish.

Linking up with KayyKilo for her visuals to “Yeah B*tch,” DaBaby and Kay turn up at a sneaker boutique and liquor store because that’s where heads be experiencing the most joy sometimes.

On another side of town, Jack Harlow throws himself a house party and invites Static Major, Bryson Tiller, and half the neighborhood to get it lit for his clip to “Luv Is Dro.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tems, Riff Raff and Peso Peso, and more.

KAYYKILO & DABABY – “YEAH B*TCH”

JACK HARLOW FT. STATIC MAJOR & BRYSON TILLER – “LUV IS DRO”

TEMS – “CRAZY TINGS”

RIFF RAFF & PESO PESO – “SPLASHTOWN”

MOOLUH FT. S3NSI MOLLY – “BEG FOR IT”

KayyKilo & DaBaby “Yeah B*tch,” Jack Harlow ft. Static Major & Bryson Tiller & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: