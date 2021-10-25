K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Please join Durham Public Schools (DPS) Family Academy, Campus Education Group, College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) or College Wise to receive helpful college preparation information. The following classes will be held via Zoom platform.

Please complete the information requested below so that we are able to email a Zoom Invitation to you. REGISTER HERE

Don’t Miss This College Prep Event Tomorrow was originally published on foxync.com