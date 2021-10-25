Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Miss This College Prep Event Tomorrow

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tech HS graduation

Source: amos / amos

Please join Durham Public Schools (DPS) Family Academy, Campus Education Group, College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) or College Wise to receive helpful college preparation information. The following classes will be held via Zoom platform.

Please complete the information requested below so that we are able to email a Zoom Invitation to you. REGISTER HERE

 

Premiere Of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - Arrivals

Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer

5 photos Launch gallery

Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer

Continue reading Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer

Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer

Happy seventh birthday to one of our favorite young beauty influencers, Zhuri James! As the youngest child of Savannah and LeBron James, Zhuri has charmed her way into all of our hearts, making us melt with her adorable smile and bubbly personality. In honor of this beautiful baby girl's seventh birthday, let's look back at five times she killed it as a young, beauty influencer!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Don’t Miss This College Prep Event Tomorrow  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close