Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One,” Young Moose ft. Boosie Badazz “Role Models” & More | Daily Visuals 11.10.21

Thanks to Kanye West, Big Sean was one of the topics of discussion last week and while he’d rather people have talked about his latest project with Hit-Boy, What You Expect, he’ll take the publicity.

Coming through with some new black-and-white visuals for WYE album cut, “The One,” we find Big Sean and Hit-Boy crafting the track in the studio somewhere up in hills where the view from the lab is amazing and inspirational for any artist looking to make good music.

Elsewhere, habitually canceled rapper, Boosie Badass feels his moral compass is what the game needs and links up Young Moose on his block to express as much for the clip to “Role Models.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jvck James, Fat Trel, and more.

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY – “THE ONE”

YOUNG MOOSE FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “ROLE MODELS”

JVCK JAMES – “LOVE IN THE CLUB”

FAT TREL – “LAST DAY IN”

JANE HANCOCK – “TILL WE MEET AGAIN”

DEEBABY – “TAKE IT DER”

