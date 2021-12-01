Travis Scott Rejected By Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim After Offering To Pay For Funeral

Travis Scott is still facing backlash from the nightmare that’s infamously become known as the Astroworld Festival tragedy, where 10 concertgoers were killed and hundreds more injured after a stampede occurred while the Houston-born emcee continued to perform his set.
Of those victims was a nine-year-old boy who was sadly crushed after falling off his father’s shoulders during the melee. Scott felt it was only right to offer his monetary condolences by paying for the toddler’s funeral, however it looks like the late child’s family doesn’t want anything but to see the Rodeo emcee in court.
The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount rejected Travis’s offer according to attorney Bob Hilliard, who is suing the rap star on behalf of the Blounts and even issued a formal letter to his lawyers to decline. According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Hilliard wrote, “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”
The rejection was in response to Scott’s attorney Daniel Petrocelli, who sent out the original offer by writing, “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”
It’s worth noting that many concertgoers who planned to sue were allegedly warned that accepting Astroworld refunds could possibly affect their chance of receiving any further monetary rewards on the legal side. With that being said, the Blount family could be protecting themselves against the same thing by not accepting the funeral money.
We’ll continue to pray for Ezra’s family as they grieve his loss, and we can only hope justice is properly served that’s fair from all sides.
