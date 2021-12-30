Judge’s Ruling Against White Cops’ Bogus Discrimination Lawsuit Proves There’s No Such Thing As Reverse Racism

Continue reading 121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 8, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police And just when you think police shootings can't get any more egregious, an officer in Arizona decided the best way to apprehend a wheelchair-bound man was to shoot him several times from behind. Tuscon Officer Ryan Remington was set to be fired after fatally shooting 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who was suspected of shoplifting and brandishing a knife when he was confronted by a Walmart employee. Video footage released by the Tucson Police Department showed Remington standing several feet away from Richards when he opened fire as the victim was moving through a Lowe's parking lot and entering the store. https://twitter.com/tmil23_/status/1465910220790669314?s=20 Richards was accused of stealing a toolbox from Walmart and then threatening an employee with a knife after the employee asked to see his receipt. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement that Remington joined the employee in following Richards while "attempting to gain his cooperation." "According to the employee, he caught up with Mr. Richards outside as he fled the store and asked to see a receipt for the toolbox," Magnus said. "Instead of providing the receipt, Mr. Richards brandished a knife and said, 'Here's your receipt.'" "Mr. Richards refused to comply, and instead continued to head through the Walmart and Lowe's parking lots," he continued. "According to the Walmart employee, Mr. Richards said, 'If you want me to put down the knife, you're going to have to shoot me.'" Translation: This is America. Richards' name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.