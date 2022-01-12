K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce isn’t the only one with hot sauce in her bag!

Braced yourselves cause this story is G-H-E-T-T-O! A woman who admits to having consensual sex with rapper, Drake just a few weeks ago. No harm there right? Well the Instagram model actually claims that she’s suing Champagne Papi for what happened after the session ended. As the story goes, Drake reportedly went to the bathroom to dispose of the “goods.” Shortly after, the woman followed to retrieve the condom out of the trash and inserted the opening inside herself in attempt to trap him! Thats when she discovered a burning sensation and realized that the condom had hot sauce in it! Whew Chile, you just can’t make this stuff up.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans are speculating that Drake threw a lil shade in the caption of his most recent instagram post. “You can have your 15 minutes of fame…I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins.” It’s just some stories you should keep in the group chat. For more of the Lo Down with @StarringLorel be sure to tune in to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10am EST!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Lo Down: Did Drake Put Hot Sauce In His Condom? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: