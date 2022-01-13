K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) is celebrating Black History Month by offering town residents the chance to recognize local African Americans who have made a difference enhancing and improving the quality of life in their community, family, church, business, organizations or other groups. READ MORE HERE

From now through Saturday, January 15, 2022, the HRC will be accepting nominations for your fellow Wake Forest residents to be recognized for their contributions to the community.

Eligibility & Submission Requirements

Wake Forest residents, former residents, and business and community stakeholders that identify as African American are eligible. Nominees should demonstrate leadership and integrity and be respected by their peers.

In addition, potential nominees may be recognized for any of the following actions:

Helping neighbors and fellow Wake Forest citizens in some way.

Demonstrating hospitality and/or concern for others.

Support for local businesses and charities.

Promoting a sense of community in their neighborhood and beyond.

Serving the community through their school, church, business or community organization.

Please Note

The HRC endeavors to recognize as many Wake Forest African Americans as possible. In order to achieve this goal, nominations that were highlighted in 2021 will not be considered this year. View the 2021 honorees below.

Nomination narratives describing the individual’s contributions should be 400 words or less.

Submissions should include a picture of the nominee.

2022 NOMINATION FORM

What Happens Next?

The HRC will review the nominations and select Wake Forest African Americans to honor throughout the month of February. Honorees will be recognized on the Town of Wake Forest Facebook page and Town website. READ MORE HERE

Town Of Wake Forest Black History Honor Roll was originally published on foxync.com