Trending: Rappers NBA Youngboy, Lil Durk & More Do The “Money Challenge”

In case you’ve been under a rock or simply taking a social media break this past weekend, the latest internet craze to take over is called the “Money Challenge“. It all started when rapper, NBA Youngboy took a picture with his hard on cash to send a special message. Many fans suspected the message was made to promote his latest project, Colors that dropped last week and some say it was a warning shot to the opps.

Shortly after rapper Lil Durk joined in with a message of his own…

Seems like every since then other big-name artists and celebrities have gotten a chuckle out of the challenge and decided to post their own quotes with money. Rappers like 50 Cent, Young Miami, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray & more joined in.

Of course Soulja Boy had to come through to let everyone know that he was the FIRST rapper to ever do the Money Challenge. He posted a throwback with the caption, “first to do it.”

Of course the fans joined in to participate…LOL

