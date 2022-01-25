Dr Fauci: “Vaccines Are Not The Entire Solution To Beating COVID-19”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Fauci coming through with another update regarding this crazy pandemic we are in. He checked in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l with special guest host Chico Bean. We ask all the questions you want to know. Updates on the latest variant and how to protect ourselves during this public health crisis. “Right now we are in the middle of a big surge of a new variant called Omnicron…somewhat of a silver lining is that it’s peaking very quickly and starting to come down.” He says its important to stay vigilant because this virus has fooled us many times. He got that right!

Of course Fauci continues to stand his ground on the need for mass vaccinations. He’s urging all citizens to get vaccinated and those who have already taken the shot to stay up to date with a follow-up booster shot. “An unvaccinated person is 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19.” What does Fauci say about misinformation and propaganda going around on social media and news outlets that claim the vaccine does more hurt than harm? “Vaccines won’t protect you 100% from being infected but they will prevent you from getting seriously ill and sick, that’s the reason we stress it.”

Although vaccines are very important Fauci states it’s not the entire solution to ending the pandemic. Testing, wearing a mask, and staying protected in combination with getting the vaccine are suggested.

