Dreamville Fest Starts This Weekend: Things You Need to Know

One of the biggest festivals ever to hit the Carolinas —Dreamville Fest — goes down this Saturday and Sunday, April 2nd & 3rd, in Raleigh, NC, at Dorothea Dix Park with over 40,000 expected to attend! J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen, Lute, Lil Baby, T-Pain, Ja Rule & Ashanti, WizKid, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Morray, Wale, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign and Larry June are all slated to perform.

Festival doors open at 12pm, and there will be 3 stages with K975 DJs DJ Remedy & DVS opening up the festival on two of the stages from 12-12:30pm.

With so much going on all weekend long, we’ve put together some of the key things you need to know when attending the Dreamville Fest.

DUKE vs UNC FINAL 4 GAME

The biggest college basketball game the state has ever seen is going down in the midst of the festival, and organizers have announced that the FINAL 4 UNC vs. Duke game WILL be televised at Dreamville Fest, and the entire festival will be streamed on Amazon.

COVID POLICIES:

There are no covid vaccine, testing or mask mandates, but masks are recommended for the unvaxed.

ENTRANCES:

There are two entrances — a West Entrance (off Barbour Dr./Blair Dr.) and an East Entrance (off Umstead Dr./Hunt Dr.). Prepare for long lines & wear comfortable shoes.

SET TIMES:

RISE STAGE

Saturday:

1:40-2 p.m. Mereba

2:30-3 p.m. Fivio Foreign

3:40-4:10 p.m. Blxst

5:10-5:45 p.m. Ja Rule and Ashanti

6:55-7:40 p.m. Kehlani 8:40-9:25 p.m. Wizkid

SHINE STAGE

Saturday:

1:20-1:35 p.m. Mikhala Jené

2:05-2:25 p.m. Lute

3:05-3:35 p.m. Morray

4:25-4:55 EarthGang

6-6:40 p.m. J.I.D.

7:55-8:25 p.m. Moneybagg Yo

9:40-10:45 p.m. Lil Baby

TRANSPORTATION

Festival organizers are encouraging fans to use public transportation, buses, shuttles, ubers and lyfts as traffic is expected to be extremely congested. Click here to find out where you can park and ride.

For more detailed information check out DreamvilleFest.com and be sure to check back here on HipHopnc.com for interviews, and an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look from Dreamville 2022! See you there!

