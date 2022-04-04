My Top 3 Moments from Dreamville Fest!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Can we do Dreamville Fest again like immediately? But just with more comfortable shoes!

It was a gorgeous weekend for Dreamville Fest at Dorothea Dix Park this past weekend. The vibes were right, the food was good, and the music was amazing!

While we were backstage doing our media thing, we tried to catch some of the performances as much as possible and get the full experience for sure.

So, without further a do, here is my top 3 big moments from Dreamville Fest 2022!

3. KEHLANI. period. I’ve seen her perform on tour and on festivals and every time it is so good. She’s a great story teller and she picks the right songs to perform and she always looks amazing.

2. A cheeseburger. Yes. A cheeseburger. It was the most thick piece of meat with the best slice of cheese I ever had. It was my only meal of choice for the weekend as well.

1. Jermaine Cole. Nuff said. I got to give it up for the man himself who put this festival together, who brought such amazing people together, and his set was amazing as always. He brought out all of Dreamville to perform again with him so that was lit. And they had fireworks at the end and you know we love a good firework show.

For even more recap of Dreamville Fest 2022, be sure to head to our Instagram for all the behind the scenes and more moments you may have missed! @k975 on ig

