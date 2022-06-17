Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In ‘Surprise’ Video

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey has just released the music video for her latest single, “Surprise” and she looks good!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a quick snippet of the new sexy single, posting a clip from the song where she bared all, showed off her curves and got intimate as she sang the sensual lyrics. The visuals show the beauty in an array of looks including a black, sheer gown, a matching white sports bra and brief set and more as she served face, body and full glam for the single.

“if you be good to me, then imma be great to you… SURPRISE VIDEO OUT NOW,” she captioned the video before tagging her glam squad in the caption. Check it out below.

Chloe’s 5.1 million Instagram followers were loving this snippet and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “SHE IS EVERYTHING ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!! ” while another commented saying, “My favorite part !!!! .”

Go off, Chloe! We’re already loving the song and visual and we’re obsessed with her boldness and body confidence!

