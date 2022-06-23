K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The next Verzuz is streaming live tonight (June 23) featuring artists Omarion and Mario. The hilarious promotional video for the long-awaited matchup features comedian DeRay Davis, and it’s worth the nearly two-minute exchange.

The promotional video was posted on the artists’ respective social media platforms. It opens DeRay in the studio with Omarion previewing music. Davis says, “I ain’t gone lie that got to be the hardest record anybody working on in the studio man.” He goes on to warn Omarion that his Verzuz opponent is upstairs in another studio room.

DeRay goes between studios sharing the same messages between Mario and Omarion, saying that each artist was his favorite. It subsequently turns into a roast between the two R&B hit makers.

Mario says in their exchange, “you just focus on being on the right side of history,” suggesting that Davis pick his side during the battle.

Davis instigates the entire time, sharing that Mario said this and Omarion said that. It resulted in Omarion commenting on the way Mario sings saying, “I know he ain’t talking because if singing through your nostrils was a person.” Ouch!

The two have a few more playful comments about one another. Another funny moment being when Mario says, “You can’t even spell Omarion without Mario,” after Davis suggests Mario be Omarion’s opening act this summer.

Omarion and Mario end the clip face to face saying there’s only one way to settle their alleged beef. The two simultaneously agree that it is, “Verzuz.”

The Verzuz takes place live from Los Angeles at 6 pm PT. Fans can watch on Triller and the Verzuz website.

Watch the hilarious promotional clip for the highly-anticipated Mario and Omarion Verzusz below:

Mario & Omarion Roast Each Other In Verzuz Promotional Video Featuring DeRay Davis was originally published on globalgrind.com