During a panel at Cannes, called “If You’re Not First, You’re Last,” rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared the insider secret that convinced her to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” she recalled, per Page Six. “And then Jay-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting!’”

The “Savage” rapper continued, “But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

The relationship with MTS and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos wouldn’t stop at that meeting. The Grammy Award-winning rapper would go on to appear in a Super Bowl commercial for the spicy snacks featuring a sample of “Push It,” by Salt N’ Pepa.

“When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she explained of her rider. “I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Led Megan Thee Stallion to Sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation was originally published on hiphopwired.com