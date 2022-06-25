Eminem & Snoop Dogg “From The D 2 The LBC,” Millyz “Ruthless Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 6.24.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there it seemed like Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s friendship was strained after Snoop said he didn’t feel Eminem was an all-time top 10 MC, but luckily the two got over that little nothing burger and have once again reunited to bring y’all some retro Hip-Hop flavor with some 2022 flair.

Linking up for the semi-animated visuals to “From The D 2 The LBC,” Eminem and Snoop Dogg have a grand ol’ time in the studio using NFT ape faces to kick their verses after Snoop lights up a blunt the size of a brick. We’d probably feel like cartoon apes too if we blazed something that bananas.

DaBaby meanwhile takes a trip to Lagos, Nigeria where he hasn’t been canceled by his fanbase and in his clip to the Davido-assisted “Showing Off Her Body,” DB gets turnt with the adoring locals before getting the royal bathing treatment a la Eddie Murphy in Coming To America.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Millyz, Dyce Payso, Jim Jones and Keen Streetz, and more.

EMINEM & SNOOP DOGG – “FROM THE D 2 THE LBC”

DABABY & DAVIDO – “SHOWING OFF HER BODY”

MILLYZ – “RUTHLESS FREESTYLE”

DYCE PAYSO, JIM JONES & KEEN STREETZ – “GO GIRL”

LIL HAROLD FT. OFFSET – “GOOD TIMES”

CRIMEAPPLE & DJ SKIZZ – “IN FLIGHT”

MONEY MAN – “BIG MONEY”

LIL GNAR – “DIE BOUT IT”

DOMANI FT. NASTY C – “FRIENDS”

