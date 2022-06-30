Wendy Williams Is Done With Television, Set To Launch Podcast

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wendy Williams Show chapter has come to an official close. Wendy now has her sights on the podcast game.

As per TMZ, the media mogul has finally spoken up and it seems she will be back like she never left. In a recent interview with the celebrity gossip website, the self-proclaimed Queen of all Media made it clear she is keeping the same energy going into her new project. “When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show” she revealed. She also went on to confirm that she is done with hosting a daily television show saying “I am 100 percent retired”.

While the update about her next move was embraced by her fans, she also shared her ongoing struggles with lymphedema. She admitted that at this point she can only feel about five percent of her feet. Wendy went on to show how badly swollen her paws are and the visual put the seriousness of her condition in proper perspective.

While she has announced that she has some celebrity guests in mind for the podcast very little is known about when it will launch, the direction, who she will be partnering with, and episode frequency. Nevertheless former Wendy Williams Show talent DJ OMINAYA is confident that she will soar anywhere she goes. “Although it was a bittersweet end to her daytime run I’m just happy to be a part of the history and I’m very excited for Wendy Williams to start her new journey on her new podcast. I know she will kill it! I mean she’s not the Queen of All Media for nothing!” he said.

