Can Cardi B Take Down The Shaderoom?!

Usually it’s the media outlet, The Shaderoom, that is putting celebrities on blast, but looks like they are the ones now getting blasted on!

Late last night, Cardi B had an issue with The Shaderoom posting a picture of her daughter, Kulture, and wanted them to take it down. Cardi proceeded to say this in their comment section and tweeted them and said:

“Cause my thing is …okay you only post negative content bout me ,cool no biggie. got me blocked from commenting on their page ok cool,” she tweeted. “but please don’t post my child on yall funny ish …I don’t want to be old self but just leave me alone.”

The Shaderoom then goes back and forth tweeting Cardi B about how they always post Cardi B in a positive light with her new fashion looks and her new song with Kanye West and Lil Durk…soooo where is the negativity?

Cardi B then took to social media to say more about what is going on with her and The Shaderoom.

So, what do you think about this whole social media exchange?