McDonald’s Meal..But Make It Fancy

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I don’t think there is anything that can happen in 2022 that will really shock me anymore.

A chef has gone viral for taking chicken McNuggets and using them to make a pasta dish.

Of course she adds some more ingredients like flour, water, salt, milk and butter, before adding eggs to make a paste.

Then, she takes the French fries into a food processor and then mixes in the chicken nuggets with the filling from the apple pies to be used in the pasta as well. If all of this sounds disgusting, the final product HAS to be disgusting too, right? RIGHT?!

According to the video clip which now has 1.3 million views, the chef tries it and says it tastes really good.

I need to talk to this chef, asap.