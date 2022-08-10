Beyoncé Celebrates With Album Release Party As All 16 Songs From ‘Renaissance’ Hit ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As Beyoncé celebrates making history with all 16 songs from her new hit album, Renaissance, charting on the latest Billboard Hot 100, she also took time out from dominating charts to host a private event with a few friends in honor of the album’s release.

According to reports, Queen Bey hosted a Studio 54-themed disco party over the weekend at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition, called “Club Renaissance,” as attendees rocked looks that aligned with the high-fashion photoshoot she released as album art with the Renaissance album. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé attended the party wearing a House of Timothy White shimmery bodysuit that was designed with a plunging neck and featured matching gloves. She paired the ensemble with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti crystal-embellished platform heels, Wolford tights, and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Of course, husband and Hip-Hop legend, Jay Z was in attendance, rocking a cream suit with a black dress shirt, along with a long list of A-list guests, including Chlöe Bailey, Yara Shahidi, Questlove, Janelle Monáe, Donald Glover, Tyler Perry, Jill Scott, among many others.

While the night seemingly went off without any issues, Page Six reports that a few in attendance did have to get escorted out for unruly behavior and taking pictures and videos with their phones.

“Beyoncé was very nice to everyone, having [conversations] and thanked everyone for attending,” a source told the publication. “A few people got kicked out for being drunk and foolish. They didn’t know how to act.”

The source notes that even more people were ejected “for recording video,” noting that, “Security put tape over the camera lens of people’s phone when they checked in.”

Despite a few minor snafus, it appears that Beyoncé’s party, as with her album, was a success. The “Break My Soul” hitmaker took to her website to share a“thank you” note regarding the success of Renaissance, the first of her three-act music project, writing:

“We did it!!! Thank you so much for your love and support. Nothing made me happier than seeing a club full of people sing every word to every song from top to bottom. This was years of experimentation. This was years of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears. I’m grateful, and it was worth it. I’m thankful that it was received and understood. Thank you to my beautiful team for your heart and grind. Thank you to all of the brilliant collaborators and musicians, composers, and everyone involved in creating this piece of art. And thank you to the absolute best fans on the planet. I’m grateful to be loved by you. I love y’all deep, B.”

Renaissance’s domination may prove that the Queen is back, but her latest collaboration with Soul legend Ronald Isley proves she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

As noted by Billboard, iHeartRadio shared the world premiere of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,”, the new duet is a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” a track from The Isley Brothers’ 1975 album The Heat Is On, the new collaboration between Beyoncé and Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, on Tuesday (Aug. 9) and slated for the official release this Friday (Aug. 12).

Check out the preview below.

Beyoncé Celebrates With Album Release Party As All 16 Songs From ‘Renaissance’ Hit ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 was originally published on hiphopwired.com