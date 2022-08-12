The Game Drops 10-Minute Eminem Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s new music Friday and though artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave, and Corde dropped off new projects, The Game has been the talk of social media. Not only because of his own latest album, Drillmatic, but because of a lengthy diss song featured on his lengthy LP.

Months after challenging Eminem to do a Verzuz with him, The Game has taken things up a notch by dropping a 10-minute diss track dubbed “The Black Slim Shady” in which he mimics Eminem’s style throughout the cut while slandering him saying “And my d*ck stay hard when I see Lizzo on the internet (another BBM) / my d*ck get little on the internet / my intellect is NFT’s and crypto’s, I could never be a Crip though / I tip-toe with my red rag around 6-O’s.”

Looks like Wack 100 wasn’t lying when he said The Game had some heat aimed at Eminem.

Chuck Taylor continued his Eminem slander for 9 more minutes including reminding Em he could never be a Black man, accusing him of pretending to be Royce Da 5’9 and even mentioning his ex-wife, Kim and ultimately kidnapping his daughter Hailie in the track.

The Game really trying to bait Eminem into doing a Verzuz against him, b. Will Eminem respond? Will he laugh it off? Only time will tell but social media is all ears at this point.

Check out “The Black Slim Shady” cut below and let us know if you think The Game got the bars to bury Eminem or if Machine Gun Kelly had the better Eminem diss track as many on social media have been claiming since the cut dropped last night.

