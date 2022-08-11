DaBaby “Tough Skin,” Royce Da 5’9 ft. Grafh “I Play Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The past year has been a struggle one for DaBaby as he found himself getting “canceled” on social media due to homophobic comments made last summer, but he’s taken all the backlash in stride as what doesn’t kill him can only make him stronger.

Such is the concept in his latest visuals to “Tough Skin” where the controversial rapper finds himself tied to a crucifix (still iced out though) and tortured by some masked men who were probably involved with the storming of The Capitol on January 6th. Just sayin.’

Back in Detroit, triple OG Royce Da 5’9 continues to remind us that he’s one of the dopest MCs in the game, and his Grafh-assisted clip to “I Play Forever” holds his city down with some heavy bars and smooth flow. Give that man his flowers if you haven’t already.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from B.o.B, BLK Odyssy and Mereba, and more.

DABABY – “TOUGH SKIN”

ROYCE DA 5’9 FT. GRAFH – “I PLAY FOREVER”

B.O.B – “HOW TO MAKE CLONES?

BLK ODYSSY & MEREBA – “GHOST RIDE”

BIG OOH ! – “BEEN AROUND THE WORLD FREESTYLE”

YOUNG NUDY & BABYDRILL – “DUNTSANE”

AKEEM ALI – “SHOW YA RIGHT”

MAXO FT. PINK SLIFU – “48”

