New Music Friday: Toosii Releases Single & Video For ‘Lonely’

A little under a month after dropping his last single, Toosii is back with another!

On his new release, ‘Lonely‘ Toosii approaches the isolation of the road from a different point of view, singing directly to the woman who is at the forefront of his mind, despite the miles that lay between them. The intimate track was recorded with producers Bankroll Got It (DaBaby, Lil Baby, Latto, Lil Gotit) and Glone (Toosii, Money Man, NBA Young Boy). You can listen to ‘Lonely’ which was released today by South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records here.

In the official video, which was directed by NoRatchetss, Toosii performs ‘Lonely’ in an empty, opulent mansion, and flashing forward to the moment when he’ll be in the car, on his way home to his girl. You can watch the video here.

The 22-year-old Syracuse-born, Raleigh-based artist will perform at Rolling Loud New York on September 25. This follows his knockout performance at Rolling Loud Miami, where he had the crowd of 20,000 singing along to his recent single, ‘Love Is…‘ XXL Magazine hailed ‘Love Is…’ as one of the ‘Best New Hip-Hop Songs’ upon its release last month. The track has amassed more than 15 million combined global streams to date. Since Toosii shared a snipper of the song on TikTok, the original sound has inspired more than 35,000 creations with over 14 million combined views on the platform.

UPROXX said, “Over a moody, piano-driven sample of Julia Michaels’ 2021 song ‘Love Is Weird,’ Toosii bares his aching soul, admitting to losing hope in the possibility of finding love.” REVOLT praised the “emotionally charged” track. View the official video for ‘Love Is…’ here.

After beginning 2021 as a member of the XXL’s esteemed Freshman Class, Toosii went on to release the mixtape ‘Thank You For Believing,’ which earned acclaim from The Fader, Complex, The Source and others and was followed by a deluxe edition, ‘Thank You For Believing: The Manifestation,’ which included 10 additional original songs. By year’s end, he had crossed the threshold of one billion global catalog streams and completed his first U.S. headline tour, which included sold-out shows in New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Houston and Orlando.

Hop in the comments and let us know how you feel about Toosii’s latest single and video!

