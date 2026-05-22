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Barbz In Orbit: Nicki Minaj Vists Elon Musk’s Starbase Facility

Barbz In Orbit: Nicki Minaj Vists Elon Musk’s Starbase Facility

Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Elon Musk’s Starbase facility in Texas this week as the company prepared for another massive rocket launch attempt.

Published on May 22, 2026

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Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Elon Musk’s Starbase facility in Texas this week as the company prepared for another massive rocket launch attempt.

The facility was gearing up to launch one of its mega rockets into space before technical issues forced the mission to be delayed. Even with the setback, Nicki appeared fully locked in on the experience and excited to witness everything up close.

During an interview on-site, the Super Bass rapper spoke about how surreal it felt being at the facility while also encouraging the Barbz to eventually come experience it for themselves.

“They better say all good things but their gonna be excited and their going to want to come themselves next time. Barbz come on down, it’s a lot of fun, i’m excited.”

Nicki may entered her space era…

The Queens rapper was clearly enjoying every moment leading up to the launch attempt. As staff members counted down the final minutes before takeoff, Nicki looked invested and was ready to see the rocket go up.

The launch is now expected to happen as early as Friday if engineers are able to resolve the technical problems. There’s no word yet on whether Nicki Minaj will return for the next attempt, but one thing is for sure, the Barbz are definitely paying attention to Starbase now.

Barbz In Orbit: Nicki Minaj Vists Elon Musk’s Starbase Facility was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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