Lizzo Shows Off Her Curvy Waist In Yitty’s New Knit Slip Flare Leg Jumpsuit

The wins just keep rolling in for Lizzo. On Wednesday, the Grammy-award-winner took to Instagram wearing a new sizzling look from her buzzing shapewear brand Yitty.

The “About Damn Time” crooner stunned in the brand’s sheer Knit Slip Flare Leg Jumpsuit that snatched all of her voluptuous curves in the right places. The singer showed off her waist through the suit’s sexy side cutouts. Donning a silver wavy lace front and lavender eye makeup, Lizzo looked good as hell as she gave a few smoldering looks to the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChV-H_5laG4/

In another post, the 34-year-celeb gave fans a closer look at the new piece, and, apparently “Butt Crack is back” according to the star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChXgqrjpCuM/

Lizzo surprises fans with a new music video

Yitty’s new offering comes with an incredibly affordable price tag. Fans can order the Knit Slip Flare Leg Jumpsuit for a cool $84.95. According to the brand’s website, if you become a VIP member, you can even snag the sexy jumpsuit for a lower price of $30.58.

In other Lizzo-related news, the talented beauty sent fans into sheer chaos last week when she popped up on the gram wearing a bridal dress.

“DID I SAY YES?” the Houston native wrote in the post’s caption. Fans instantly went into speculation mode as to whether the star said yes to her new boyfriend Myke Wright. The couple went public with their relationship back in June when they attended the star’s FYC event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrl holding hands.

“I know you aint get married on meee freeen,” wrote one fan, while another stan commented in disbelief:

“Queen you’re stunning of course but I know that wouldn’t be your wedding dress for real !!!!!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChK_AmqFVUH/

Turns out the wedding hysteria was just a bit of promo for the hitmaker’s new music video “2 B LOVED (AM I READY?).” The catchy tune appears on the singer’s new album “Special.”

Check out the full music video below.

