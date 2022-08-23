The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner!

But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year?

The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in NC will be filled with “plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.”

YIKES. There’s more!

The 2022-2023 winter season will bring “plenty of snow, rain and mush,” the Almanac’s website says. “Frigid temperatures should flow into many areas nationwide,” the Almanac’s website says, with some spots in the country likely experiencing record-breaking cold temperatures — as low as 40 degrees below zero.

The Almanac predicts there will be “quite a few significant winter weather disturbances nationwide” this winter, with heavy snow possible in early- to mid-January, depending on the exact location.

I guess get ready and bundle up, Triangle.