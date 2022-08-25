K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This past June, the Hip-Hop world was shocked when news emerged that Lil Tjay had gotten shot up while he was out in Edgewater, New Jersey. Although he’s been keeping a low profile since the incident, the “Run It Up” rapper has updated his fans on his current condition.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August 24) to post a new video of himself at home with a neck brace on his person, Lil Tjay assured fans that he’s well on his road to recovery after being shot seven times during an attempted robbery on June 22nd. With a caption that read “Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… we gon come back stronger than ever ya ready ,” Tjay thanked his fans for the support in his DM’s before saying “Seven shots, it was tough, y’know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason. New music coming soon. We’re gonna come back stronger than ever.”

Good to see the man in good spirits and ready to get back on his grizzly.

After the incident took place in which he and his friend were shot, Lil Tjay had to undergo surgery for his wound and was actually listed in critical condition. Luckily, he survived and seems like he’s going to be alright going forward. Police eventually arrested 27-year-old Mohamed Konate and charged him with attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons offenses.

No word on when Tjay will be releasing new music but if 50 Cent can turn nine gunshot wounds into two multi-platinum albums then maybe Lil Tjay can turn seven shots to his frame into at least a few gold records. Just sayin.’

The post Lil Tjay Reveals He Was Shot Seven Times, Promises Return With New Music appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lil Tjay Reveals He Was Shot Seven Times, Promises Return With New Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com