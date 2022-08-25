Bad Bunny To Perform From Yankee Stadium For The VMA’s

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just a few days away from the annual MTV Video Music Awards and with the show constantly looking for new and exciting ways to please their viewers, they’ve enlisted Bad Bunny to be the latest artist to perform outside the MTV box.

According to Variety the current king of Reggaeton will be performing during the music video ceremonies on August 28th but instead of being on stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, the music artist-turned-WWE champion will be doing his thing live from Yankee Stadium in the BX. To make things even more interesting MTV promises his performance will include “never-before-seen choreography” from the Boogie Down Bronx.

The Puerto Rican artist made his first VMAs appearance in 2019 alongside J. Balvin for a performance of “Que Pretendes.” The year before that, he scored his first Moon Person in the song of the summer category for his, Cardi B, and J. Balvin’s “I Like It.”

The seven-time nominee is up for two of the ceremony’s biggest awards this year including artist of the year and best Latin. If he wins artist of the year, Bad Bunny would be the first-ever non-English language artist to take home a Moon Person in the category. The historic stats continue as the broadcast from Yankee Stadium marks the first time MTV has ever aired a performance live from that stadium.

We lowkey rooting for Bad Bunny to make history come Sunday night though we don’t see him beating Drake, Lil Nas X, or even Ed Sheeran for that matter in the Artist of The Year category.

The MTV Video Music Awards is set to go down on Sunday, August 28th at 8pm and will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. Performers include the likes of Minaj, Harlow, and J Balvin amongst many others.

Will you be tuning in on Sunday night? Let us know in the comments section below.

