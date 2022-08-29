…

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A Wiz Khalifa concert had to be cut short over the weekend after panic ensued due to speculations of a gun being let off at the outdoor venue.

According to IndyStar, three people were injured in the melee at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana this past Friday (August 26) after people began screaming about a possible shooting taking place just 45 minutes after Wiz Khalifa began his set.

“The disturbance was first reported in section 5 of the amphitheater’s lawn at 10:28 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The audience ‒ many of them young ‒ began exiting as security responded. All exits were opened according to Ruoff’s emergency procedures, the release said.

The music stopped, and Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

In Ruoff’s employee parking lot, some audience members were making cell phone calls. Others cried and held each other. Some fled into the fields adjacent to the venue.”

Police swept the venue to search for any evidence of a firearm on the premises but found nothing. Luckily, the three people who were injured suffered minor injuries and nothing more serious.

Whether or not a gun was actually fired at the Ruoff Music Center has not yet been confirmed, but something spooked concertgoers enough that they felt that they had to run for their lives. As police continue to investigate, we’ll be sure to report on any updates.

The post Three People Injured During Wiz Khalifa Concert At Ruoff Music Center After Shooting Scare appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Three People Injured During Wiz Khalifa Concert At Ruoff Music Center After Shooting Scare was originally published on hiphopwired.com