Young Guru Expertly Dissects JAY-Z’s Earth Shattering “God Did” Verse

DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album, God Did, arrived last week, and it blessed us with an epic JAY-Z verse. His long-time friend, engineer, and producer, Young Guru, had time and broke down Jigga’s bars.

Before the album’s release, Khaled revealed that JAY-Z would be on the album, and there were rumblings that the Brooklyn rapper’s guest verse was special. While the album’s title track “God Did” features other Hip-Hop titans, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, it’s what HOV DID on the song that still has music heads talking.

Immediately following the release of God Did, Young Guru shared a video of himself breaking down JAY-Z’s verse with Genius’ Rob Markman and GQ’s Frazier Tharpe.

Young Guru Breaks Down The Levels To JAY-Z’s Greatness

No one knows JAY-Z better than Guru because he’s the one cutting up the songs and giving us the finished product. One verse in particular, “I put my hustle onto Forbes, can you believe this guy?/Then we said, ‘F**k it,’ and took the dope public/Out the mud, they gotta face you now, you can’t make up this shit/Judge it how you judge it, say we goin’ corporate/Nah, we just corner boys with the corner office,” was the subject of his focus.

“So one, on one level is like ok we got it out the mud, and you know Emory’s backstory of him going to jail, him taking the charges, him taking the time right,” Guru broke down to the two journalists. “But when you get a facial, what do you do? You’re cleaning your face, you taking away all the bumps, all the bruises, all the scars, all the blemishes when you get a facial.”

“What do they use to do the facial? The mud, so it’s the makeup on the face, but also with the facial, right, with the mud, it’s basically saying you can’t come to me with a face done being fake. The makeup is it not really your real face. It’s not just for women. Men come in with makeup on, too. Not in the physical sense,” he continued.

You can watch Guru break it down in his own words below.

