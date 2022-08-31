WhatTheWednesday – Pet Alligators Are A Thing?

…

I have seen a lot of strange things in my lifetime, but if I ever saw someone walking an alligator on a leash in the streets of Raleigh?! I would definitely have a heart attack.

A young girl who lives in Philly, was seen walking her 7 year old pet alligator on a leash. Now, it is legal to own an alligator as a pet, but I’m surprised that Philly has alligators like that?!

The alligator is also registered as an emotional support animal.

But what would you do if you saw an alligator on a leash, would you freak out like me?