So, what do Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Michael Jackson have in common? Aside from being musical geniuses, they also witnessed the pure talent and emotion of saxophonist Mike Phillips. With 20 years in the game, he is one of the most talented artists in the world of Jazz. In this exclusive interview with Foxy’s Karen Clark, he talks about his upcoming self-titled project, which he will celebrate here in Raleigh! He’s throwing an Album Release Concert on September 17 at the Duke Energy Center for The Performing Arts!

For ticket information, visit https://www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.

Jazz Musician Mike Phillips Checks In! was originally published on foxync.com